F1 French Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton races in 300th grand prix and hopes to end long-awaited run for win but no driver has beaten milestone curse as Mercedes star picks Fernando Alonso as his toughest rival over Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton is hitting another milestone as he prepares to take part in his 300th Formula One race at the French Grand Prix this weekend. The Mercedes star, 37, made his F1 debut in 2007 at Melbourne aged 22 and claimed he still cherishes that appearance as his career highlight. Hamilton finished third and became […]