Rangers' K'Andre Miller suspended three games for spitting on Kings' Drew Doughty
Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller was suspended for three games for spitting on the face of an opponent, the NHL's department of player safety said.
Miller's suspension will leave the Rangers shorthanded on defense
