Tiger Woods undergoes "successful" ankle fusion surgery following his recent withdrawal from the Masters.Full Article
Woods undergoes 'successful' ankle surgery
Tiger Woods undergoes ankle surgery after withdrawing from Masters Tournament
BANG Showbiz
Golf legend Tiger Woods has undergone ankle surgery after having to withdraw from the 2023 Masters Tournament due to injury.
Tiger Woods undergoes ankle surgery after withdrawing during third round at 2023 Masters
The 15-time major champion has undergone another procedure, leaving the remainder of his 2022-23 season in doubt
CBS Sports