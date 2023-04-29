Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group may have taken a significant step towards taking control of Manchester United after it emerged their bid put a higher value on the club than Sheikh Jassim's.Full Article
Ratcliffe offer values Man Utd higher than Qatar bid
