Colts release veteran quarterback Nick Foles after one season
Nick Foles no longer had a clear spot on the depth chart after the Colts drafted Anthony Richardson and signed veteran Gardner Minshew to be backup.
Nick Foles, one of four QBs on the Colts' roster, became expendable Friday after the team drafted former Florida quarterback..
The 34-year-old Foles is now a free agent