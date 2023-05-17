NBA Draft Lottery 2023: Spurs can't hide excitement of winning chance to pick Victor Wembanyama at No. 1
Winning the NBA Draft Lottery means Wemby is on the way to San Antonio in 'an incredible day for the franchise'Full Article
Victor Wembanyama goes No. 1 to Spurs, but then it gets interesting in Gary Parrish's first mock draft after the lottery
The perfect organization (San Antonio Spurs) getting the perfect player (Victor Wembanyama) in NBA draft lottery was entirely..