Police: Two Browns players robbed at gunpoint
Two Browns players were robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning by six masked men, according to a police report.Full Article
Cleveland Browns players Greg Newsome II and Perrion Winfrey were robbed at gunpoint early Monday, according to a report filed with..
Browns players are possibly being targeted for robberies in Cleveland