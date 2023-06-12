Latest Aston Villa headlines from BirminghamLive with a transfer update on Harry Maguire and a message from new signing Youri Tielemans.Full Article
Youri Tielemans responds to move as Aston Villa receive Man Utd transfer boost
Lichfield Mercury0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Double Aston Villa transfer blow amid £40m Manchester City talks
Latest Aston Villa headlines from BirminghamLive as Man City transfer talks are held and Villa receive two potential blows
Lichfield Mercury