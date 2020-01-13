Global  

Samsung's clamshell foldable phone may be called the Galaxy Z Flip

engadget Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Samsung may not be particularly attached to the Galaxy Fold name. Historically reliable leaker Ice Universe has claimed that Samsung's reported clamshell foldable phone will be called the Galaxy Z Flip, not Fold 2, Bloom or other rumored names. We'...
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite Hands-On: They’re a little strange [Video]Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite Hands-On: They’re a little strange

Samsung's taking a crack at the affordable flagship market with the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite. Can these toned-down remixes of two fan-favorite flagships from 2018 compete?

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 02:35Published

Samsung's Galaxy S11 Likely to Debut Next Month [Video]Samsung's Galaxy S11 Likely to Debut Next Month

Samsung's Galaxy S11 Likely to Debut Next Month. The smartphone could premiere February 11 at the company's annual Unpacked event. The date is just a couple weeks before the Mobile World..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published


Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy phone will probably be announced February 11

If you’re eagerly awaiting Samsung’s next flagship phone, the Galaxy S11, then go ahead and mark February 11 in your diary. According to a newly-leaked...
The Verge Also reported by •SifyBusiness InsiderWorldNewsengadget

Report: Samsung’s next foldable will be the ‘Galaxy Bloom’, gets secret CES showcase

Leaks gave us a glimpse of this new clamshell design but according to a recent report, the next Samsung foldable is set to be called the Samsung “Galaxy...
9to5Google


DSMWcom

DSMWcom Samsung’s clamshell foldable phone may be called the Galaxy Z Flip https://t.co/MMeOHTl8DJ 54 minutes ago

Gadgets360

Gadgets 360 Samsung could take on the Motorola Razr (2019) with its next foldable smartphone, expected to be called 'Galaxy Z F… https://t.co/YyVtmylgPS 1 hour ago

DKepaSat

DKepaSAT 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 🇮🇨 🖖 El Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 es Un Teléfono Plegable Estilo Moto Razr ... Sin Nostalgia The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is a… https://t.co/N3JY0qSeEk 1 hour ago

AndroidN3ws

. Samsung's clamshell foldable phone may be called the Galaxy Z Flip https://t.co/nHWuQ96Wuc 2 hours ago

alcadesign

alca design The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is a Moto Razr-style foldable clamshell phone… without the nostalgia | Yanko Design https://t.co/ylUgC3Pjjc 2 hours ago

AirCollect_FR

Air-Collect The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is a Moto Razr-style foldable clamshell phone… without the nostalgia https://t.co/9xQZ9H5z6W 3 hours ago

Buddahfan

Buddahfan A more believable name pops up for Samsung&#8217;s upcoming clamshell foldable phone https://t.co/YXbVgWDdTY 3 hours ago

fidiasmora

Fidias Mora Samsung's clamshell foldable phone may be called the Galaxy Z Flip https://t.co/tFHGIAPW0e vía @engadget 3 hours ago

