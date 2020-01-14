Global  

Amazon's wildly popular video game streaming service, Twitch, is no longer the biggest game in town: These are all the stars who have signed exclusivity deals with the competition (MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL)

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Amazon's wildly popular video game streaming service, Twitch, is no longer the biggest game in town: These are all the stars who have signed exclusivity deals with the competition (MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL)· *Amazon owns and operates Twitch, the biggest live video streaming service in the world.*
· *Starting in August 2019, Twitch's most popular streamers started making deals with Amazon's competition — most notably, Microsoft-owned Mixer.*
· *Since Tyler "Ninja" Blevins left Twitch, a steady stream of other high-profile...
Facebook Gaming grows 210%, Twitch still leads

Facebook gaming is fast eating into the market share of Amazon's video live streaming service Twitch, registering 210 per cent growth in monthly viewership...
Sify

Google Stadia is being bundled with BT broadband packages in the UK

Google has partnered with BT, one of the UK's largest internet service providers, to get its video game streaming service in more homes. Starting today, anyone...
engadget


