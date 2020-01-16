Global  

During President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, Senators are banned from using their phones or any other electronics (GOOGL)

Business Insider Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
During President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, Senators are banned from using their phones or any other electronics (GOOGL)· *The US House of Representatives passed a resolution Wednesday to send two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate.*
· *It's unclear when the Senate impeachment trial will begin, but the rules have been set — and they include a provision that bars Senators from using smartphones or other...
News video: WEB EXTRA: Formal Charges Against President Trump

WEB EXTRA: Formal Charges Against President Trump 01:30

 House impeachment managers walked the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate Thursday and formally announced the charges. The Senate trial is set to begin next week.

Ukraine asks for FBI help in Burisma hacking probe [Video]Ukraine asks for FBI help in Burisma hacking probe

Ukraine has appealed to the FBI for help in investigating a suspected cyber attack by Russian military hackers on the energy company Burisma, the company at the center of President Trump's impeachment...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

House To Deliver Articles Of Impeachment [Video]House To Deliver Articles Of Impeachment

The House will be delivering two articles of impeachment to the Senate after being turned away by Republican leaders yesterday. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:40Published


