During President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, Senators are banned from using their phones or any other electronics (GOOGL)

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

· *The US House of Representatives passed a resolution Wednesday to send two

· *It's unclear when the Senate ... · *The US House of Representatives passed a resolution Wednesday to send two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate.*· *It's unclear when the Senate impeachment trial will begin, but the rules have been set — and they include a provision that bars Senators from using smartphones or other 👓 View full article

