Jeff Bezos' leaked text messages may have come from his girlfriend

engadget Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
When Jeff Bezos accused the National Enquirer of trying to blackmail him with leaked text messages, this raised a question: how did those messages escape Bezos' phone? Apparently, they might have come from Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Wall Str...
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Phone Hacked [Video]Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Phone Hacked

CBS4's Errol Barnett reports the infiltrator is said to be Mohammed Bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:19Published

Saudi Crown Prince Reportedly Taunted Bezos [Video]Saudi Crown Prince Reportedly Taunted Bezos

Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appears to have had access to Jeff Bezos&apos; private messages after a video message was sent to Bezos&apos; WhatsApp account..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published


Jeff Bezos' girlfriend shared text messages about their affair

The girlfriend of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly linked to published text messages about their affair. According to the Wall Street Journal, prosecutors...
CBS News

The nasty spyware likely used to hack Jeff Bezos lets governments secretly access everything in your smartphone, from text messages to the microphone and cameras — here's how it works

The nasty spyware likely used to hack Jeff Bezos lets governments secretly access everything in your smartphone, from text messages to the microphone and cameras — here's how it works· Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had his phone hacked, and the primary suspect for the hacking is Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. · A UN report published...
Business Insider

karoagono

karo.agono RT @WSJ: Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have evidence indicating Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend provided text messages to her brother… 8 minutes ago

MaxInWeb82

MaxInWeb RT @engadget: Jeff Bezos' leaked text messages may have come from his girlfriend https://t.co/xwZDU7iY16 https://t.co/hTzRY1a0UU 16 minutes ago

annornotes

NII NOI Jeff Bezos' leaked text messages may have come from his girlfriend https://t.co/10r6dUNO5A https://t.co/S788Ic489f 1 hour ago

DailyTucsonan

Daily Tucsonan Jeff Bezos' leaked text messages may have come from his girlfriend - Engadget https://t.co/PV4UWDBtl1 via @GoogleNews 1 hour ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Jeff Bezos' leaked text messages may have come from his girlfriend – Engadget https://t.co/O9pzN8fhJg https://t.co/PSMjC3hC5r 1 hour ago

dustysan

سعد الغباري Ghubari ⁦@AgnesCallamard⁩ has shamelessly helped to spread lies against KSA. We demand her removal. ⁦@UNHumanRights⁩⁦ J… https://t.co/LrbmTH5NzF 1 hour ago

ActualidadGloba

ActualidadGlobal Jeff Bezos' leaked text messages may have come from his girlfriend https://t.co/cASEYeArj5 1 hour ago

nonamefacecomp

Nonameface Company Jeff Bezos' leaked text messages may have come from his girlfriend https://t.co/He57OqnxdW via @engadget 1 hour ago

