Verizon offering iPhone 11 BOGO FREE with a year of Disney+ included, more

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Verizon is offering Apple’s latest iPhone 11 *buy-one-get-one-free* when you add a new line on its Unlimited plan. Essentially, when you buy an iPhone 11 at $699.99 (or $29.16 per month), you’ll get *$700 off* a second when you add a new line to an Unlimited plan. Activation fees of up to $40 per line may apply. Folks on the Verizon Unlimited plan will also bag a *FREE *year of Disney+ with their service subscription. You’ll also net a *FREE* year of Apple TV+ with your purchase, giving you two different streaming subscriptions to choose from when you’re ready to watch something. Apple’s iPhone 11 packs a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, Face ID, an ultra-wide camera, and the A13 Bionic CPU for insane processing power. Learn more in our hands-on review.

