How to update Microsoft Edge on your PC or Mac computer to make sure you have the latest features and security fixes
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () · To update Microsoft Edge on a PC, you'll have to head to either the "About Microsoft Edge" page, or Windows' Settings menu.
· On a Mac, you can update Microsoft Edge through the menu bar at the top of the screen.
· Most updates for Microsoft Edge will install automatically as they're released, but you can manually check...
Users of the new Microsoft Edge web browser may soon be able to synchronize extensions and collections using the web browser's built-in sync functionality.... betanews Also reported by •Business Insider