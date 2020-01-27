Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The best free antivirus for 2020: Keep your PC safe without spending a dime

The best free antivirus for 2020: Keep your PC safe without spending a dime

PC World Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
We spend a lot of time looking at the best paid antivirus suites on this site, but we don’t spend a lot of time talking about free antivirus solutions. Part of the reason is that the free versions are based on their paid counterparts.

If you see a paid version you like that offers a free version, you can safely assume the antivirus protection level is similar, save for any specific malware types the free version doesn’t cover.

To create this list of the top free AV programs we looked at the top mainstream antivirus suites for Windows 10  and selected the ones that offer a free version, as not all of them do. After that, we looked at how well these suites performed in third-party detection tests. We also made sure they weren’t resource hogs, because the last thing you want is a piece of free software slowing down your PC while running in the background.

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Ways That Video Games Tried to Win Back Players [Video]Top 10 Ways That Video Games Tried to Win Back Players

Sometimes, it takes a second impression – and a whole lot of extra effort – to really impress gamers. For this list, we’re looking at games that went to incredible lengths to draw back players..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:48Published

Kicking Off Vacation Week with a Free Cruise! [Video]Kicking Off Vacation Week with a Free Cruise!

One of the best things about planning a vacation is having the ability to look forward to warm weather, adventure and relaxation. All week long we are going to give you plenty of ideas for your next..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2020 NFL Free Agency: Chris Jones, Yannick Ngakoue and Amari Cooper headline 10 best 25-and-under players

As free agency approaches, we're ranking the 10 best free agents who haven't yet turned 26
CBS Sports

Buy a $100 Netflix gift card and score a $10 Best Buy credit in the process

Best Buy is now offering $100 Netflix gift cards with a *free* *$10* credit attached. Simply add the $100 Netflix card to your cart (digital or physical) and a...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

usalivefeed

USA Live Feed Best free antivirus 2020: Keep your PC safe without spending a dime - https://t.co/7aCzZZs4ny https://t.co/VXV5oeiS1L 2 days ago

motionadven

Okedi Peter John The best free antivirus for 2020: Keep your PC safe without spending a dime https://t.co/HNQZt7yXpk 2 days ago

brazemshop

Brazem.com The best free antivirus for 2020: Keep your PC safe without spending a dime https://t.co/E4AouZKFWH #technology #feedly 2 days ago

FookNews

Tech News The best free antivirus for 2020: Keep your PC safe without spending a dime - PCWorld https://t.co/x1QQRRqVxJ 2 days ago

techhelpkb

Tech Help KB 📚 The best free #antivirus for 2020: Keep your #PC safe without spending a dime https://t.co/oiF0VLaYph via @pcworld 2 days ago

marktevans

Mark Evans The best free antivirus for 2020: Keep your PC safe without spending a dime https://t.co/5VZTHbY4Eg 2 days ago

KamloopsComputr

Kamloops Computer Centre RT @pcworld: The best free antivirus for 2020: Keep your PC safe without spending a dime https://t.co/pT951NsHXm by @ianpaul 2 days ago

gminnov

GM-Innovations The best free antivirus for 2020: Keep your PC safe without spending a dime: https://t.co/hprcEIFW61 https://t.co/1JBgBLj6Vf 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.