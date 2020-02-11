Meet the 14 most important executives at Amazon Web Services who report directly to CEO Andy Jassy as the $35 billion cloud faces an 'inflection year' (AMZN)

Jerry Chen RT @presslives: Meet the 14 most important executives at Amazon Web Services who report directly to CEO Andy Jassy as the $35 billion cloud… 3 days ago بريس لايف presslive Meet the 14 most important executives at Amazon Web Services who report directly to CEO Andy Jassy as the $35 billi… https://t.co/VRIloj9kvN 3 days ago Joe Gambiste RT @BIPrime: New from Eugene Kim: Meet the 14 most important executives at Amazon Web Services who report directly to CEO Andy Jassy as the… 3 days ago Business Insider Prime New from Eugene Kim: Meet the 14 most important executives at Amazon Web Services who report directly to CEO Andy J… https://t.co/T5I1qO1T1J 3 days ago Jerry Chen RT @_bmturner_: Meet the 14 most important executives at Amazon Web Services who report directly to CEO Andy Jassy as the $35 billion cloud… 4 days ago Matt Turner Meet the 14 most important executives at Amazon Web Services who report directly to CEO Andy Jassy as the $35 billi… https://t.co/w5CI7bV9Wf 4 days ago Jerry Chen RT @StrictlyVC: Meet the 14 most important executives at Amazon Web Services who report directly to CEO Andy Jassy as the $35 billion cloud… 4 days ago Jerry Chen RT @TINAmazonNews: Meet the 14 most important executives at Amazon Web Services who report directly to CEO Andy Jassy a (Eugene Kim/Busines… 4 days ago