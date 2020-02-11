Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Meet the 14 most important executives at Amazon Web Services who report directly to CEO Andy Jassy as the $35 billion cloud faces an 'inflection year' (AMZN)

Meet the 14 most important executives at Amazon Web Services who report directly to CEO Andy Jassy as the $35 billion cloud faces an 'inflection year' (AMZN)

Business Insider Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Meet the 14 most important executives at Amazon Web Services who report directly to CEO Andy Jassy as the $35 billion cloud faces an 'inflection year' (AMZN)· We've identified the 14 top executives that directly report to Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy.
· Jassy and his executive team are expected to face a challenging year as AWS growth slows and competition intensifies, especially from Microsoft.
· AWS is still the cloud market leader with over $35 billion in annual...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests [Video]Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests The Pentagon awarded Microsoft the 10 year, $10 billion contract, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

Amazon Wants President Trump To Testify Over Cloud Services Contract [Video]Amazon Wants President Trump To Testify Over Cloud Services Contract

Amazon lost out on the $10 billion contract to Microsoft to provide cloud computing services to the Pentagon.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

A Wall Street analyst predicts that former Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block could end up at Workday, Amazon Web Services, or Oracle (ORCL, CRM)

A Wall Street analyst predicts that former Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block could end up at Workday, Amazon Web Services, or Oracle (ORCL, CRM)· Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block is leaving the company, after just a year and half after ascending to the role. · Analysts at RBC Capital Markets think...
Business Insider

AWS says its Trump JEDI bias claims have met 'credible' bar for court

Amazon Web Services fired back on why it is claiming bias by President Donald Trump in the Joint Enterprise Defense Initiative (JEDI) protest case in a redacted...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

mrtallerjerry

Jerry Chen RT @presslives: Meet the 14 most important executives at Amazon Web Services who report directly to CEO Andy Jassy as the $35 billion cloud… 3 days ago

presslives

بريس لايف presslive Meet the 14 most important executives at Amazon Web Services who report directly to CEO Andy Jassy as the $35 billi… https://t.co/VRIloj9kvN 3 days ago

Gambiste1

Joe Gambiste RT @BIPrime: New from Eugene Kim: Meet the 14 most important executives at Amazon Web Services who report directly to CEO Andy Jassy as the… 3 days ago

BIPrime

Business Insider Prime New from Eugene Kim: Meet the 14 most important executives at Amazon Web Services who report directly to CEO Andy J… https://t.co/T5I1qO1T1J 3 days ago

mrtallerjerry

Jerry Chen RT @_bmturner_: Meet the 14 most important executives at Amazon Web Services who report directly to CEO Andy Jassy as the $35 billion cloud… 4 days ago

_bmturner_

Matt Turner Meet the 14 most important executives at Amazon Web Services who report directly to CEO Andy Jassy as the $35 billi… https://t.co/w5CI7bV9Wf 4 days ago

mrtallerjerry

Jerry Chen RT @StrictlyVC: Meet the 14 most important executives at Amazon Web Services who report directly to CEO Andy Jassy as the $35 billion cloud… 4 days ago

mrtallerjerry

Jerry Chen RT @TINAmazonNews: Meet the 14 most important executives at Amazon Web Services who report directly to CEO Andy Jassy a (Eugene Kim/Busines… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.