News24.com | South Korea coronavirus cases spike, as Italy and Iran take drastic steps

News24 Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
South Korea reported a sharp jump in coronavirus cases on Sunday, while Italy and Iran took drastic containment steps as worldwide fears over the epidemic spiralled higher.
News video: Coronavirus Cases Almost Double In South Korea

Coronavirus Cases Almost Double In South Korea 01:25

 South Korean officials announced they&apos;re implementing emergency measures in some cities because of the spike in cases.

Coronavirus Outbreak Kills Two In Italy [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak Kills Two In Italy

According to Reuters a coronavirus outbreak has killed two people and infected another 51 in northern Italy. On Thursday, a 77-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus was found dead at her..

Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus [Video]Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus

China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and..

South Korea’s Coronavirus Cases Spike, Infections Linked to Religious Sect

South Korea’s Coronavirus Cases Spike, Infections Linked to Religious SectA religious sect in South Korea is under investigation as more than 50% of the new coronavirus cases in the country are linked back to the church.
HNGN

South Korea coronavirus cases surge, majority linked to Daegu church

The mayor of a South Korean city at the center of a new coronavirus outbreak told residents to stay indoors on Thursday as a surge in confirmed cases linked to a...
Reuters

