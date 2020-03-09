Global  

Here are the companies laying off employees as they deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic

Business Insider Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Here are the companies laying off employees as they deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic· Companies around the world are laying off workers as demand in industries from travel to events decline sharply because of the coronavirus pandemic
· Norwegian said on Thursday it would temporarily lay off up to 50% of its workforce across all departments. 
· After canceling its annual event, South by Southwest is...
 The White House is mulling additional options to offset the economic fallout from the coronavirus for those infected and for companies and industries impacted.

