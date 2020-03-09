Here are the companies laying off employees as they deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Companies around the world are laying off workers as demand in industries from travel to events decline sharply because of the

· Norwegian said on Thursday it would temporarily lay off up to 50% of its workforce across all departments.

· After canceling its annual event, South by Southwest is... · Companies around the world are laying off workers as demand in industries from travel to events decline sharply because of the coronavirus pandemic · Norwegian said on Thursday it would temporarily lay off up to 50% of its workforce across all departments.· After canceling its annual event, South by Southwest is 👓 View full article

