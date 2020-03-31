Instacart, Amazon workers strike as labor unrest grows during coronavirus crisis

untoldbumpkins🌹🦺🏴 RT @TeenVogue: With workers at companies like Amazon and Instacart already on strike, it's time for a united effort. https://t.co/DK2ylUPsSf 22 seconds ago

Francescacoventry RT @SenSanders: Workers at Amazon warehouses, Whole Foods grocery stores and Instacart food delivery do some of the most important jobs in… 46 seconds ago

Sarah Arnold RT @AOC: One of the best ways to thank essential workers is to support the fight to improve their lives. Instacart & Amazon workers are on… 49 seconds ago

bring me the sunflower RT @cmkshama: On an interview this evening, a reporter from corporate media asked me, isn't it selfish that essential and frontline workers… 50 seconds ago

DAP/ADOS TRIBE🇺🇸 RT @TODAYshow: "This could be devastating." A number of workers for two delivery service giants, Amazon and Instacart, are preparing to go… 1 minute ago

❌🔥CherokeeOwl🌟🌟🌟 RT @Castterry: Amazon workers in at least eleven warehouses across the United States have tested positive for COVID-19. Amazon employees an… 2 minutes ago

Marie RT @KVUE: Workers #WholeFoods are planning to strike on Tuesday, calling the move a globally-organized "sick out." #coronavirus #COVID19 ht… 2 minutes ago