Instacart, Amazon workers strike as labor unrest grows during coronavirus crisis

Reuters Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Warehouse, delivery and retail gig workers in the United States went on strike on Monday to call attention to safety and wage concerns for people laboring through the coronavirus crisis.
News video: Amazon, Instacart Workers to Strike Over Payment and Coronavirus Safety

Amazon, Instacart Workers to Strike Over Payment and Coronavirus Safety 01:23

 Instacart's strike will be in effect nationwide. For Amazon, workers will stop at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York. where multiple people have tested positive for COVID-19. The strikes come as demand for online delivery has skyrocketed with people self-isolating at home.

Whole Foods Workers Set To Strike [Video]

Whole Foods Workers Set To Strike

Some Whole Foods employees say they will take part in a national strike today demanding better protection during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published
Coronavirus: Amazon Center Workers Protest, Demand Better COVID-19 Protections [Video]

Coronavirus: Amazon Center Workers Protest, Demand Better COVID-19 Protections

Amazon workers on Staten Island staged a walkout Monday. The workers are protesting the company’s decision to keep the warehouse open even after someone tested positive for coronavirus last..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:20Published

Instacart, Amazon workers strike as labour unrest grows during coronavirus crisis

Warehouse, delivery and retail gig workers in the United States went on strike on Monday to call attention to safety and wage concerns for people laboring...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersNPRCTV NewsSeattlePI.comNew Zealand HeraldJapan TodayJerusalem PostCBC.cacbs4.comUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesBelfast Telegraph

Coronavirus Prompts Instacart and Amazon Strikes Over Health Concerns

Instacart and Amazon are the latest targets of labor action by groups fearing coronavirus exposure on the job.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

untoldbumpkins

untoldbumpkins🌹🦺🏴 RT @TeenVogue: With workers at companies like Amazon and Instacart already on strike, it's time for a united effort. https://t.co/DK2ylUPsSf 22 seconds ago

Francescacoven1

Francescacoventry RT @SenSanders: Workers at Amazon warehouses, Whole Foods grocery stores and Instacart food delivery do some of the most important jobs in… 46 seconds ago

SarahArnold8

Sarah Arnold RT @AOC: One of the best ways to thank essential workers is to support the fight to improve their lives. Instacart & Amazon workers are on… 49 seconds ago

GeorgeEliot10

bring me the sunflower RT @cmkshama: On an interview this evening, a reporter from corporate media asked me, isn't it selfish that essential and frontline workers… 50 seconds ago

Black_Action

DAP/ADOS TRIBE🇺🇸 RT @TODAYshow: "This could be devastating." A number of workers for two delivery service giants, Amazon and Instacart, are preparing to go… 1 minute ago

Cherokee0wl

❌🔥CherokeeOwl🌟🌟🌟 RT @Castterry: Amazon workers in at least eleven warehouses across the United States have tested positive for COVID-19. Amazon employees an… 2 minutes ago

Santa__Maria

Marie RT @KVUE: Workers #WholeFoods are planning to strike on Tuesday, calling the move a globally-organized "sick out." #coronavirus #COVID19 ht… 2 minutes ago

pink_orange_

☕Lizzie Lou Who☕ @Amazon @JeffBezos richest man in the world thinks humans are disposable https://t.co/qwYK4JGWHR 2 minutes ago

