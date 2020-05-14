Global  

Kasa Smart via Amazon is currently offering a 3-pack of its TP-Link Spot KC100 Smart Security Cameras for *$89.99 shipped*. Typically fetching $130 for the bundle, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $5 per camera, and marks the lowest we’ve tracked to date. Whether you’ve welcomed Alexa or Assistant into your home, TP-Link’s connected cameras will work with either of Amazon or Google’s smart home ecosystems. That makes them a perfect addition to a Nest Hub or Echo Show with notable features like 1080p feeds, night vision, two-way talk, and more. Plus, grabbing three ensures you can keep an eye on various locations around your property. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 170 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

The post Snag three TP-Link Kasa Spot 1080p Smart Security Cameras for $90 (Save 25%) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
