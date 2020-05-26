Global  

Netflix Dark Season 3 Trailer Reveals A More Complicated Timeline This Time

Fossbytes Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
In a latest video, Netflix’s ‘Dark’ Season 3 trailer has arrived, giving us a glimpse of the third and final season of the first German original series on the platform. ‘Dark’ Season 3 will be released on June 27 on Netflix. It is to be noted that June 27, 2020, was the date of the […]

The post Netflix Dark Season 3 Trailer Reveals A More Complicated Timeline This Time appeared first on Fossbytes.
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Dark Season 3 - Date Announcement

Dark Season 3 - Date Announcement 01:19

 Dark Season 3 - Date Announcement - Netflix The final cycle is about to begin. Will the loop finally be broken? Find out on June 27th. Only on Netflix.

