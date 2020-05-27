Global  

Twitter fact-checks Trump tweet for the first time

Reuters India Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Twitter on Tuesday for the first time prompted readers to check the facts in tweets sent by U.S. President Donald Trump, warning that his claims about mail-in ballots were false and had been debunked by fact checkers.
News video: Trump Plays Golf Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Trump Plays Golf Amid Coronavirus Pandemic 00:32

 President Donald Trump went to play golf for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. According to Reuters, Trump visited the Trump National Golf Club in the Washington suburbs. The last time he played golf was March 8, at his club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Soon after, on March 13, Trump...

