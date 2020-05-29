Twitter screens Trump’s Minneapolis threat-tweet for glorifying violence
Friday, 29 May 2020 () After applying a fact-checking label Tuesday to a misleading vote-by-mail tweet made by US president Donald Trump, Twitter is on a roll and has labeled another of the president’s tweets — this time screening his words from casual view with what it calls a “public interest notice” that states the tweet violated its rules about glorifying […]
Twitter hid a tweet from President Donald Trump on Friday, accusing him of breaking its rules by "glorifying violence" in a message that said looters at protests... Reuters Also reported by •Mediaite •Seattle Times •TIME •Deutsche Welle
· Twitter just placed a click-through block on a tweet from Donald Trump for "glorifying violence."
· Trump's post was about riots in Minneapolis following... Business Insider Also reported by •Seattle Times
