Twitter screens Trump’s Minneapolis threat-tweet for glorifying violence

TechCrunch Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
After applying a fact-checking label Tuesday to a misleading vote-by-mail tweet made by US president Donald Trump, Twitter is on a roll and has labeled another of the president’s tweets — this time screening his words from casual view with what it calls a “public interest notice” that states the tweet violated its rules about glorifying […]
 Twitter on Tuesday added a fact-checking label to a tweet by President Trump, the first time the social media platform has used such a label for the president's tweets, prompting him to fire back.

Twitter hides Trump tweet for 'glorifying violence'

Twitter hid a tweet from President Donald Trump on Friday, accusing him of breaking its rules by "glorifying violence" in a message that said looters at protests...
Twitter just slapped a 'glorifying violence' label on a Trump tweet that threatened George Floyd protesters in Minneapolis with getting shot

Twitter just slapped a 'glorifying violence' label on a Trump tweet that threatened George Floyd protesters in Minneapolis with getting shot· Twitter just placed a click-through block on a tweet from Donald Trump for "glorifying violence." · Trump's post was about riots in Minneapolis following...
