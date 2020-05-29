Global  

Trump attacked Twitter after it restricted his post for 'glorifying violence' and said the company is unfairly targeting him

Business Insider Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Trump attacked Twitter after it restricted his post for 'glorifying violence' and said the company is unfairly targeting him· President Donald Trump launched a new attack on Twitter after the site tagged one of his messages with a warning it was "glorifying violence."
· Trump's post had called people protesting the death of George Floyd "thugs," adding: "When the looting starts, the shooting starts."
· "Twitter is doing nothing about all of the...
Video credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Twitter Hits Trump With ‘Glorifying Violence’ Warning After Tweet About George Floyd Minneapolis Protest

Twitter Hits Trump With ‘Glorifying Violence’ Warning After Tweet About George Floyd Minneapolis Protest 01:44

 Twitter has placed a warning on one of Donald Trump’s tweets about protests in Minneapolis, saying the president violated the platform’s rules about “glorifying violence”. Trump had lashed out at crowds in the city protesting over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in...

