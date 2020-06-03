Hospitals need ventilators to keep severe COVID-19 patients alive. They might not be able to fix them without paying the manufacturer $7,000 per technician.
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () · Facing a ventilator shortage at the peak of the first pandemic wave, hospitals needed to keep their devices running.
· Ventilators are crucial for helping patients with severe COVID-19 cases, helping their lungs work as the virus attacks their bodies.
· But like all medical devices, ventilators require regular maintenance...