Google just rolled out new Maps features to help you avoid both crowds and delays to make traveling during the pandemic safer (GOOG)
Monday, 8 June 2020 () · A handful of new Google Maps updates are rolling out, including a feature that will let you see when bus and train stations are busiest during the day.
· Google says it will also show you alerts about transport routes, such as service suspensions, which might affect your journey.
· Google will also offer up alerts if your...
Google is adding features on its Maps service to alert users about COVID-19-related travel restrictions to help them plan their trips better, the Alphabet Inc unit said on Monday. Conway G. Gittens takes a look at the upgrade.
Google on Monday introduced new features to Google Maps that aim to inform users better about how their trip may be impacted due to the coronavirus. When a user will look up public transit directions..