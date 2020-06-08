Global  

Google just rolled out new Maps features to help you avoid both crowds and delays to make traveling during the pandemic safer (GOOG)
Business Insider Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Google just rolled out new Maps features to help you avoid both crowds and delays to make traveling during the pandemic safer (GOOG)· A handful of new Google Maps updates are rolling out, including a feature that will let you see when bus and train stations are busiest during the day.
· Google says it will also show you alerts about transport routes, such as service suspensions, which might affect your journey.
· Google will also offer up alerts if your...
 Google is adding features on its Maps service to alert users about COVID-19-related travel restrictions to help them plan their trips better, the Alphabet Inc unit said on Monday. Conway G. Gittens takes a look at the upgrade.

