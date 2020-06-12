The 9 best video games for parents and kids to play together this Father's Day
Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
· Playing video games can help parents build stronger relationships with their kids and introduce the family to a new shared hobby.
· Below, we've selected some of the best video games for families to play together on Father's Day and year-round.
Video games have become a generational hobby that parents and kids can...
Having the kids cooped up at home can make the days drag on - that is, unless you've got some hilarious toddlers and resourceful parents! These families have figured out creative ways to let it all out (for everyone involved), repurpose all those online shopping boxes they've collected, or even let...