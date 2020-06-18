Global  

UK switches COVID-19 contact tracing app to Apple and Google framework

engadget Thursday, 18 June 2020
The UK is changing its mind on its coronavirus contact tracing app. Going forward, the UK will use the Apple and Google API, BBC reports. This means rather than use a “centralized” model as planned, the UK will adopt the “decentralized” approach that...
 Apple and Google were asked by New York Attorney General Letitia James to impose restrictions on contact tracing apps. According to Business Insider, these apps are made available in their app stores. James wants measures that would prevent sensitive health data being collected by untrusted sources....

UK opts against using contact-tracing app model proposed by Google The decision has been taken about the app model despite there being concerns about privacy issues. A spokeswoman for NHSX, the health..

France and Apple in stand-off over coronavirus tracing app France is pushing for Apple to allow its coronavirus contact-tracing app to work in the background in a privacy stand-off. The country's..

 The UK government today scrapped plans for a centralized contact tracing app and instead will announce that it is switching to use the API solution provided by...
Apple-Google Contact Tracing App Gets First Trial in Switzerland Switzerland has launched a pilot program for SwissCovid, a contact tracing app based on Apple and Google's jointly developed APIs. The APIs will work with iOS...
It looks like the UK caved and will use Apple and Google's technology for its contact-tracing app after months of floundering · The UK is to adopt Google and Apple's technology for its coronavirus contact-tracing app after several months of trying to pursue its own course, the BBC...
