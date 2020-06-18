UK switches COVID-19 contact tracing app to Apple and Google framework
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () The UK is changing its mind on its coronavirus contact tracing app. Going forward, the UK will use the Apple and Google API, BBC reports. This means rather than use a “centralized” model as planned, the UK will adopt the “decentralized” approach that...
Apple and Google were asked by New York Attorney General Letitia James to impose restrictions on contact tracing apps. According to Business Insider, these apps are made available in their app stores. James wants measures that would prevent sensitive health data being collected by untrusted sources....
UK opts against using contact-tracing app model proposed by Google The decision has been taken about the app model despite there being concerns about privacy issues. A spokeswoman for NHSX, the health..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:49Published
· The UK is to adopt Google and Apple's technology for its coronavirus contact-tracing app after several months of trying to pursue its own course, the BBC... Business Insider Also reported by •MacRumours.com •9to5Mac •engadget
Tweets about this
Anil Kishan Zutshi RT @engadget: UK switches COVID-19 contact tracing app to Apple and Google framework https://t.co/ECy4frl5aq https://t.co/gNlkNuwRW3 1 minute ago
Ric Olsen UK switches COVID-19 contact tracing app to Apple and Google framework https://t.co/1GK8sc62Y1 via @ric9871ric… https://t.co/s40C6URo5d 2 minutes ago
Engadget UK UK switches COVID-19 contact tracing app to Apple and Google framework https://t.co/HmLIJAKpoU https://t.co/fgsooUbH8I 5 minutes ago
Richard Seroter UK switches COVID-19 contact tracing app to Apple and Google framework https://t.co/SFAGPrzFVs < interesting! Looks… https://t.co/RxGsjDO182 6 minutes ago
Noah Swint UK switches COVID-19 contact tracing app to Apple and Google framework https://t.co/7lfhr1DODp 6 minutes ago
LatestToy.com UK switches COVID-19 contact tracing app to Apple and Google framework... 7 minutes ago
CryptoNews v2.5 UK switches COVID-19 contact tracing app to Apple and Google framework
The UK is changing its mind on its coronavi… https://t.co/TtBJSt2tNz 7 minutes ago
Tech1UAE UK switches COVID-19 contact tracing app to Apple and Google framework https://t.co/zRt185CWHP https://t.co/G0PJpX5o6l 10 minutes ago