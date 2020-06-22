Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fashion Gold Box: 40% off Levis jeans/shorts, 30% off Adidas, 35% off Cole Haan shoes, more

9to5Toys Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Fashion Gold Box: 40% off Levis jeans/shorts, 30% off Adidas, 35% off Cole Haan shoes, moreToday only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a big variety of fashion deals many at all-time low prices:

· Levis jeans and shorts for men and women: *40% off*
· Adidas shoes and sportswear: *30% off*
· Cole Haan shoes and sandals: *35% off*
· Amazon brands: *40% off*
· Lucky Brand clothing, shoes and accessories: *40% off*
· Nautica men’s styles: *30% off*
· Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses: *30% off*
· JCrew: *40% off*
· Samsonite and American Tourister luggage: *50% off*

more…

The post Fashion Gold Box: 40% off Levis jeans/shorts, 30% off Adidas, 35% off Cole Haan shoes, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Look Your Best While Working From Home [Video]

Look Your Best While Working From Home

Many people are working from home for the first time and aren't sure what the "new" dress code is when they are video conferencing. Do you wear a hoodie, a suit, or your nice tee shirt? What about..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 08:22Published

Tweets about this