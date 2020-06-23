Global  

What the switch to ARM for Mac means for Apple, Intel, and developers (AAPL)

Business Insider Tuesday, 23 June 2020
What the switch to ARM for Mac means for Apple, Intel, and developers (AAPL)At its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this week, Apple confirmed reports that it will transition away from Intel chips in its Macs, and instead use its own ARM-based architecture. Macs featuring Intel components are still in the product pipeline, but Apple intends to launch its first ARM-based Mac in 2020, instigating...
