TOMS Surprise Sale takes up to 65% off shoes, sunglasses, more from $25

9to5Toys Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
TOMS Surprise Sale offers* up to 65% off* select styles of shoes for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. For men, the TRVL LITE Flip-Flops are a great option for summer weather. These flips flops are currently on sale for *$25*, which is $40 off the original rate. They’re also very convenient when heading out the door and feature a cushioned insole for added comfort. Plus, with its lightweight material, the sandals make a great packing essential and take up little room. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from TOMS Surprise Sale and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

