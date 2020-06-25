Amazon’s Calvin Klein Sale offers up to 50% off underwear, t-shirts, more Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers *up to 50% off* on select underwear and basics from Calvin Klein. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Micro Stretch 3-Pack Boxer Briefs for *$21.25 Prime shipped*. Regularly priced at $43, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in months. These boxers feature sweat-wicking material that moves moisture away from the body to keep you cool and dry. They’re also infused with stretch to help keep you mobile. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 680 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.



The post Amazon’s Calvin Klein Sale offers up to 50% off underwear, t-shirts, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

