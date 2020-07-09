|
ET Deals: Dell Alienware R11 Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Desktop $1,049, BenQ 2K 144Hz Gaming Monitor $449, $1000 Off Dell Vostro 15 7500 Intel Core i7 Laptop
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Today there are several strong deals to be had on Dell PCs, including the company's powerful and popular Alienware Aurora gaming desktop.
The post ET Deals: Dell Alienware R11 Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Desktop $1,049, BenQ 2K 144Hz Gaming Monitor $449, $1000 Off Dell Vostro 15 7500 Intel Core i7 Laptop appeared first on ExtremeTech.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this