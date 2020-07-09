ET Deals: Dell Alienware R11 Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Desktop $1,049, BenQ 2K 144Hz Gaming Monitor $449, $1000 Off Dell Vostro 15 7500 Intel Core i7 Laptop Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Today there are several strong deals to be had on Dell PCs, including the company's powerful and popular Alienware Aurora gaming desktop.



The post ET Deals: Dell Alienware R11 Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Desktop $1,049, BenQ 2K 144Hz Gaming Monitor $449, $1000 Off Dell Vostro 15 7500 Intel Core i7 Laptop appeared first on ExtremeTech. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this