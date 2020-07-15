NBCUniversal’s ‘free’ streaming service Peacock launches on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The streaming wars adds a new contender today as NBCUniversal enters the ring with Peacock, a video streaming service that wants to take on the likes of Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, and Apple TV+.



Peacock is available today in the iOS and tvOS App Store. Peacock includes titles like Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parks and Recreation, Downton Abbey and will be the home of The Office when it leaves Netflix at the end of 2020. Peacock is offered in three tiers, including a free ad-supported plan.



more…



The post NBCUniversal’s ‘free’ streaming service Peacock launches on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

