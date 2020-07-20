Global  
 

IBM's CEO says that the economic recovery will take longer than expected as the company declines to give new 2020 guidance: 'We were a little bit optimistic' (IBM)

Monday, 20 July 2020
IBM's CEO says that the economic recovery will take longer than expected as the company declines to give new 2020 guidance: 'We were a little bit optimistic' (IBM)· *IBM shares rallied late Monday after the tech giant posted second-quarter results that beat Wall Street's expectations.*
· *But CEO Arvind Krishna said the company has decided not to offer a new financial guidance for 2020 due to the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.*
· *"It's tough to give guidance, but it's...
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna via video conferencing in Delhi on July 20. PM Modi mentioned the strong connect of IBM with India and its huge presence in the country, with over one lakh people working across 20 cities in the company.

