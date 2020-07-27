Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samsung teases Note 20, Galaxy Buds Live, Fold 2, Tab S7, and Galaxy Watch 3 in Unpacked trailer

9to5Google Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Samsung is preparing to launch a slew of new products on August 5th and, now, the company has put out a teaser which essentially confirms which devices are arriving at the event. In a “trailer” posted to YouTube, Samsung teases Unpacked with the Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7, Watch 3, and Buds Live.

more…

The post Samsung teases Note 20, Galaxy Buds Live, Fold 2, Tab S7, and Galaxy Watch 3 in Unpacked trailer appeared first on 9to5Google.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Galaxy M31s could be the most powerful mid-range Samsung phone

Galaxy M31s could be the most powerful mid-range Samsung phone 01:28

 Samsung is soon going to add a new smartphone to its popular Galaxy M series. Called Galaxy M31s, it is going to be one of the most powerful mid-range from the company thus far. It is also confirmed to come with features such as 6,000mAh battery, 64-megapixel quad-camera, and an AMOLED display. The...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Here's what you should expect [Video]

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Here's what you should expect

Samsung is all set to host the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 on August 5. At the event, Samsung will unveil its next generation Galaxy Note 20 series smartphones. At the event, the company will launch the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published
Samsung to introduce "five new power devices" at its August 5 event [Video]

Samsung to introduce "five new power devices" at its August 5 event

Samsung will introduce "five new power devices" at its upcoming online Unpacked event, revealed TM Roh, who is the President and Head of Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. The event..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
The EJ Tech Show: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite reviewed! [Video]

The EJ Tech Show: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite reviewed!

On this episode of the EJ Tech Show, Sahil and Sohum dig in to the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. It's a milder version of Samsung's flagship Tab S6, and might just be your next best work-from-home..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 11:43Published

Tweets about this