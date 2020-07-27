Samsung teases Note 20, Galaxy Buds Live, Fold 2, Tab S7, and Galaxy Watch 3 in Unpacked trailer
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Samsung is preparing to launch a slew of new products on August 5th and, now, the company has put out a teaser which essentially confirms which devices are arriving at the event. In a “trailer” posted to YouTube, Samsung teases Unpacked with the Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7, Watch 3, and Buds Live.
more…
The post Samsung teases Note 20, Galaxy Buds Live, Fold 2, Tab S7, and Galaxy Watch 3 in Unpacked trailer appeared first on 9to5Google.
Samsung is soon going to add a new smartphone to its popular Galaxy M series. Called Galaxy M31s, it is going to be one of the most powerful mid-range from the company thus far. It is also confirmed to come with features such as 6,000mAh battery, 64-megapixel quad-camera, and an AMOLED display. The...
Samsung will introduce "five new power devices" at its upcoming online Unpacked event, revealed TM Roh, who is the President and Head of Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. The event..