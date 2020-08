Activision officially unveils 2020’s Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War [Video] Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The 2020 Call of Duty game has now been revealed. Activision made the long-rumored Black Ops Cold War official with the release of the game's first teaser trailer. Subtitled "know your history or be doomed to repeat it," the mysterious trailer hints at the setting and narrative of this year's Call of Duty game, and you can check it all out down below.