Watch the first trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
After years of campaigning from fans, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will see the light of day — and a first look trailer for the director’s version premiered today.
Snyder brought the trailer for his panel at DC FanDome, a miniature version of San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H for fans of DC and Warner Bros.’ films. The trailer is set to Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” and follows the various members of the team as they slowly come together. Snyder fans who wanted more of Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, more Superman, Darkseid, and a more Snyder vibe to the film overall should be pleased. Snyder also confirmed his version will be released as four parts, with each installment running one hour. The team is also working on a distribution plan for countries...
Zack Snyder American film director, film producer, and screenwriter
Warner Bros. American entertainment company
San Diego Comic-Con Multi-genre entertainment and comic convention
Leonard Cohen Canadian poet and singer-songwriter
Cyborg (comics) DC comics character
Darkseid Fictional character that appears in comic books published by DC Comics
Superman Fictional superhero
Ray Fisher (actor) American actor
