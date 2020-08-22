Watch the first trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

After years of campaigning from fans, Zack Snyder's Justice League will see the light of day — and a first look trailer for the director's version premiered today. Snyder brought the trailer for his panel at DC FanDome, a miniature version of San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H for fans of DC and Warner Bros.' films. The trailer is set to Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," and follows the various members of the team as they slowly come together. Snyder fans who wanted more of Ray Fisher's Cyborg, more Superman, Darkseid, and a more Snyder vibe to the film overall should be pleased. Snyder also confirmed his version will be released as four parts, with each installment running one hour. The team is also working on a distribution plan for countries...


