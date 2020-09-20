The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon DLC – Yay or Nay
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () Obsidian's exceptional The Outer Worlds RPG received its first DLC without much fanfare. The new content brings a new map and a story on par with the rest of the game, but Peril on Gorgon feels like more of the same instead of something new. DLCs are so common that players usually expect to have something new for their favorite games soon after the launch. The Outer Worlds received its first DLC almost a year after the initial launch, which was somewhat disappointing for Season Pass holders. Unfortunately, the DLC also comes with a small problem. Leaving aside the fact that it's challenging to remember the story and gameplay elements of a game I played a year ago, you can't play the DLC after finishing the game. Also, players need to have a save before just before the endgame content. Peril on Gorgon can only start after finishing the main story arc on Monarch, which takes around 10 hours (but don't finish the game mind you!). Players get a message informing them ...