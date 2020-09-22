Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Peppa Pig, Siege of Dragonspear, more
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () It is now time to dive into today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While rare offers on discounted Apple Gift Cards are still live, we have a fresh batch of discounted games and apps for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. Highlights of today’s collection include titles such as Peppa Pig: Theme Park for the kids as well as some art apps, Siege of Dragonspear, Sir Questionnaire, and Office Story, among others. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. more…
Apple's decision to rip up the fabric of iPhone ad targeting will force marketers to seek out alternative methods that include closer, more direct relationships with users. The tech company is due to..