Rocket League goes free as it leaves Steam, and Epic will give you $10 to play it

PC World Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Rocket League, the multiplayer soccer game played with rocket-powered cars, took the world by storm over the last few years, complete with proper esports leagues and world championships. This week, it took yet another step toward total supremacy by going free to play on the Epic Games Store. Better yet, Epic will even give you a $10 coupon for its store if you claim Rocket League—though you can’t download it from Steam anymore.

First, the game news. The core Rocket League experience will remain the same now that it’s free to play, Psyonix says, though the developer intends to touch up the main menus “to make exploring the game easier.” Psyonix also plans to refine and improve game modes like Tournaments and Challenges, as well as introduce cross-platform progression so you can start shooting goals with the same account no matter what hardware you’re playing on at any given time. Yay!

