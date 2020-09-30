Global  
 

Memo Bank details its offering for its business bank accounts

TechCrunch Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
French startup Memo Bank has unveiled three different plans for its new customers. The company is building a business bank for small and medium companies that generate between €2 million and €50 million in annual turnover. Earlier this year, Memo Bank obtained licenses from the French regulator (ACPR) and the European Central Bank to become […]
