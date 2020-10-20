Global  
 

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Shadowmatic, Pholorize, Hipstamatic, more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Just be sure to go score this Apple Gift Card promotion while you still can for even deeper deals on today’s price drops. Speaking of which, we are tracking notable price drops on titles such as Shadowmatic, EvoCreo, Pholorize: Colorize Old Photo, Hipstamatic Classic, Logo, Card & Design Creator, plus much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. more…
