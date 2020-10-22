Global  
 

The original NES Fire Emblem game is coming to the US for the first time

engadget Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Nintendo and Intelligent Systems’ Fire Emblem series is pretty well-known here in the US — but the game that started it all back in 1990 has never been available here, until now. Today, Nintendo announced that Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Bla...
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: Firefighters Get 10% Containment On East Troublesome Fire In Grand County

Firefighters Get 10% Containment On East Troublesome Fire In Grand County 00:14

 Crews battling the East Troublesome Fire in Grand County gotten containment on the wildfire for the first time since it started burning last week. The fire started on Wednesday north of Hot Sulphur Springs and over the weekend firefighters got 10% containment on the 12,665 acre blaze.

