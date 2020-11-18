Global  
 

Apple agrees to pay $113 million to settle multi-state investigation into iPhone ‘batterygate’

9to5Mac Wednesday, 18 November 2020
Apple is set to pay $113 million to settle a multi-state investigation into the iPhone’s “batterygate” controversy. As The Washington Post reports, 34 states and the District of Columbia had been investigating Apple’s decision to throttle older iPhones as their battery health declined.

