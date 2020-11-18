Apple agrees to pay $113 million to settle multi-state investigation into iPhone ‘batterygate’
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Apple is set to pay $113 million to settle a multi-state investigation into the iPhone’s “batterygate” controversy. As The Washington Post reports, 34 states and the District of Columbia had been investigating Apple’s decision to throttle older iPhones as their battery health declined.
