Eat Just to sell lab-grown meat in Singapore after gaining “world first” regulatory approval Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Eat Just will start offering lab-grown chicken meat in Singapore after gaining regulatory approval from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA). The cell-cultured chicken will eventually be produced under Eat Just’s new GOOD Meat brand through partnerships with local manufacturers and go on sale to restaurants before it is available to consumers. No chickens were killed […] 👓 View full article

