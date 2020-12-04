You can play Cyberpunk 2077 on December 9th instead of 10th, depending where you live
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Image: CD Projekt Red
The highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 is just days away from its December 10th release. But depending on where you live and what platform you’re playing on, you might get to play the game a bit earlier than you might have expected given the previous guidance.
Developer CD Projekt Red shared exactly when Cyberpunk 2077 will be available in a tweet posted Thursday. If you’re playing on PC or Stadia, you’ll be able to start the game at 12AM GMT on December 10th no matter where you are in the world. That means, for example, that if you live on the US East Coast, you can jump into the game at 7PM ET on December 9th. If you want to know exactly when 12AM GMT is in your timezone, check the map below. Console players will get access to the game...
Image: CD Projekt Red
The highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 is just days away from its December 10th release. But depending on where you live and what platform you’re playing on, you might get to play the game a bit earlier than you might have expected given the previous guidance.
Developer CD Projekt Red shared exactly when Cyberpunk 2077 will be available in a tweet posted Thursday. If you’re playing on PC or Stadia, you’ll be able to start the game at 12AM GMT on December 10th no matter where you are in the world. That means, for example, that if you live on the US East Coast, you can jump into the game at 7PM ET on December 9th. If you want to know exactly when 12AM GMT is in your timezone, check the map below. Console players will get access to the game...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
CD Projekt Polish video game company
Living the full Cyberpunk 2077 lifestyle will cost you over $2,000 and your dignityCD Projekt Red
We are eight days away from the release of Cyberpunk 2077, but with all of the brand tie-ins for the upcoming roleplaying game, you..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources