Kellyanne Conway breaks from Trump's refusal to concede, saying 'Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail'

Business Insider Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway's comments in an interview with The 19th go directly against Trump's claims undermining the 2020 election.
