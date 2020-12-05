Kellyanne Conway breaks from Trump's refusal to concede, saying 'Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail'
Saturday, 5 December 2020 (
1 hour ago) Former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway's comments in an interview with The 19th go directly against Trump's claims undermining the 2020 election.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Trump says 'certainly will' leave WH if Biden wins
Donald Trump has said that he 'certainly will' leave the White House if the electoral college votes for President-elect Joe Biden in early January. Bryan Wood reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:53 Published 1 week ago
Biden Becomes First Candidate To Win 80 Million Votes
President-elect Joe Biden continues to rack up the most votes won by any candidate in US history. As of Wednesday at 4 p.m., Biden earned more than 80 million votes in the 2020 presidential election...
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27 Published 1 week ago
Related news from verified sources