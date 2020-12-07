Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The number of COVID-19 deaths reported in the US nearly every day last week was higher than the death toll for the attack on Pearl Harbor

Business Insider Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
COVID-19 data shows that the US daily death toll for 5 of 7 days last week topped the 2,403 lives lost in the attack that plunged the US into WWII.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: 101-year-old Pearl Harbor veteran recalls narrow escape from attack

101-year-old Pearl Harbor veteran recalls narrow escape from attack 01:44

 79 years after the surprise attack at Pearl Harbor that brought the United States into World War Two, there are few survivors remaining. However, the memories of that day are crystal clear for 101-year-old Oceanside resident George Coburn.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 519 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 519

The UK Covid-19 death total stands at 64,026 as more than 71 million peoplehave now been infected with the virus worldwide.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
FDA Issues Emergency Approval for Pfizer COVID Vaccine [Video]

FDA Issues Emergency Approval for Pfizer COVID Vaccine

FDA Issues Emergency Approval , for Pfizer COVID Vaccine. 'The New York Times' reports the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the approval on Friday night. An initial 2.9 million doses..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
As cases soar, CDC warns America’s COVID-19 death toll could surpass 9/11 for 60 days [Video]

As cases soar, CDC warns America’s COVID-19 death toll could surpass 9/11 for 60 days

As cases soar, CDC warns America’s COVID-19 death toll could surpass 9/11 for 60 days

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

More people died in the US from COVID-19 nearly every day last week than died in the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor

 COVID-19 data shows that the US daily death toll for 5 of 7 days last week topped the 2,403 lives lost in the attack that plunged the US into WWII.
Business Insider

Four of the deadliest days in U.S. history occurred last week

 The death toll from COVID-19 on three separate days last week was greater than the number of Americans killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
CBS News