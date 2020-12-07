The number of COVID-19 deaths reported in the US nearly every day last week was higher than the death toll for the attack on Pearl Harbor

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 519
The UK Covid-19 death total stands at 64,026 as more than 71 million peoplehave now been infected with the virus worldwide.
FDA Issues Emergency Approval for Pfizer COVID Vaccine
'The New York Times' reports the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the approval on Friday night.
An initial 2.9 million doses..
As cases soar, CDC warns America’s COVID-19 death toll could surpass 9/11 for 60 days
