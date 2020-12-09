Global  
 

Xbox cloud gaming coming to iOS and PC in Spring 2021

TechCrunch Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Microsoft has shared some details about the roadmap for its cloud gaming service. In addition to Android devices, the company confirms that it plans to add support for more platforms. In Spring 2021, Microsoft will launch its cloud gaming service on iOS and on computers. Originally called Project xCloud, Microsoft’s cloud gaming service lets you […]
